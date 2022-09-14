Najee Harris Makes His Thoughts On Mac Jones Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Two former Alabama teammates will square off this Sunday, assuming they get cleared to play.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones are both dealing with injuries leading into their Week 2 matchup. However, Harris expects Jones to suit up despite his back spasms.

"I'll be surprised if he's not playing this game, cause I just know him," Harris said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I know that he's a competitor."

X-rays came back negative for Jones, who returned to New England's practice field Wednesday. Yet to miss a game in his young career, the second-year pro could validate Harris' confidence by opposing a defense that wreaked havoc on Joe Burrow in a Week 1 overtime upset.

Meanwhile, Harris said there's "nothing wrong" with his foot now, and he plans on playing against the Patriots.

"It's part of the sport," Harris said. "I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now."

Neither former Crimson Tide star had an ideal start to the season. Jones posted a dismal 9.7 QBR in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Harris only tallied 26 yards on 12 touches.

If given the green light, Jones and Harris will each seek redemption Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.