Najee Harris, Referee Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Najee Harris didn't take the field when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday's exhibition game.

However, the running back made sure to remain alert on the sidelines.

As captured by Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Harris playfully put his fists up in defense as a referee approached. He then shook his head and laughed.

Head coach Mike Tomlin seemingly missed the entire sequence unfolding right next to him.

"Stay dangerous," Harris responded to the clip on Twitter.

Steelers fans are amused by the 24-year-old's antics.

Perhaps he was shielding Tomlin from the referee. If that's the case, one may wonder if he would have jumped to Nick Saban's defense in the same way.

Harris was all business on the field when gaining 1,667 yards and 10 touchdowns during a stellar rookie campaign. He's poised to once again see significant work as Pittsburgh's featured back in 2022.

Whether it's opposing defenders or NFL officials, Harris is looking to avoid as much contact as possible until the regular season starts in three weeks.