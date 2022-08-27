Nate Newton Calls Out Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

15 Sep 1996: Offensive lineman Nate Newton of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. The Colts won the game, 25-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys star Nate Newton is among those calling out the franchise following the Tyron Smith injury.

Smith, an All-Pro left tackle, suffered a serious leg injury at practice earlier this week. He is undergoing surgery and will be out until at least December.

Newton, at a team event on Thursday night, called out the franchise.

“We’re hurtin.’ This puts a lot of pressure on Dak," Newton told reporters.

“Kellen Moore and the coaches don’t need to be at this event tonight. They need to be in the meeting room figuring this out.”

Fans are in agreement with Nate.

"THANK YOU!!!" one fan wrote.

"Talk to them Nate," one fan added.

"When retired Cowboys have more urgency about the team than the owners yikes," another fan added.

"Preach!!" one fan added.

Jerry Jones, meanwhile, remains confident in his team.

The Cowboys open the year on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay.