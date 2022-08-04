Nathan Peterman Having Great Practice: NFL Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Quarterback Nathan Peterman #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It might be time for football fans to ignore training camp reports.

Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports used a fire emoji to describe Nathan Peterman's play Wednesday. Not because he inadvertently set the Chicago Bears' training facility on fire with an errant pass, but because the much-maligned backup was apparently playing well in practice.

Fans aren't quite ready to declare a quarterback competition between Peterman and Justin Fields in Chicago.

Peterman has posted an abysmal 34.0 quarterback rating in 10 career games, throwing three touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He's averaged 4.2 yards per pass attempt.

The former Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback much practice really well to get another opportunity

Even winning the second-string job over Trevor Siemian seems like a stretch. The former seventh-round pick played respectably for the New Orleans Saints last season.

The Bears ranked 30th in passing offense and scored just 18.3 points per game in 2021, but things would need to get even worse for Peterman to take the field for them.