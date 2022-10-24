Nathaniel Hackett Announces Decision On Play-Calling Duties

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett is running out of time to fix the Denver Broncos' offense and keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive.

Denver fell to 2-5 after suffering a 16-9 loss without Russell Wilson to the New York Jets on Sunday. They've scored just one touchdown in the last three games and are averaging an NFL-worst 14.3 points game this season.

Per Troy Renck of ABC's Denver7, Hackett told reporters he doesn't plan on relinquishing his play-calling responsibilities ahead of Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Right now we are going to keep it status quo on a short week," Hackett said. "We held the ball, moved the ball, but didn't convert on third down. We will look at everything."

The Broncos outgained the Jets with 324 total yards, but that's hardly a sterling effort when running 75 plays. To Hackett's point, they converted just five of 16 third-down opportunities and punted six times.

Per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, their 100 points represent the franchise's lowest scoring output in seven games since 1966.

Hackett may not be able to avoid a change if Denver's offense falters at Wembley Stadium. Denver could be forced to make some difficult decisions during a Week 9 bye.