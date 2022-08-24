NFL Reacts To Death Of Legendary Chiefs Quarterback

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL last lost an icon with Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passing away at age 87.

Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings and holds the franchise records for passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237).

He had entered hospice care on Aug. 12.

On Thursday morning, the NFL honored the seven-time Pro Bowler and broadcaster in a tribute posted on Twitter.

"The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame QB and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson," the post said. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Plenty of others around the NFL world paid their respects to Dawson. The Chiefs released a statement from Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt following Dawson's passing.

"My family and I are heartbroken," Hunt said. "Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did."

Patrick Mahomes called Dawson a "legend whose legacy "will live on forever."

Our condolences go out to Dawson's family and everyone within the NFL community.