NBC Announces Significant Michelle Tafoya News

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas RaidersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: NBC "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michele Tafoya speaks during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This will be Michelle Tafoya’s final season as an NFL sideline reporter for NBC. She’s going out on a high note.

Tafoya has been absent from several NBC primetime games this season for reasons unknown. She plans to pursue other ventures once the season wraps up. First, she’ll ride out into the sunset and work the biggest game of the year.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Tafoya’s final game as a sideline reporter will be the Super Bowl.

Michelle Tafoya explained her decision to walk away from her position.

“Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job,” Tafoya said. “But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally….
“I couldn’t ignore that little voice anymore after what we have all endured over the last few years. There’s no better way to walk away from covering the NFL than with one more Super Bowl!”

It doesn’t get much better than working the Super Bowl for your last game. Let’s just hope it’s a good battle.

Super Bowl 56 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

