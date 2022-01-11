NBC Announces Significant Michelle Tafoya News

This will be Michelle Tafoya’s final season as an NFL sideline reporter for NBC. She’s going out on a high note.

Tafoya has been absent from several NBC primetime games this season for reasons unknown. She plans to pursue other ventures once the season wraps up. First, she’ll ride out into the sunset and work the biggest game of the year.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Tafoya’s final game as a sideline reporter will be the Super Bowl.

NBC announced Super Bowl 56 will be Michele Tafoya's last game as its NFL sideline reporter. — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 11, 2022

Michelle Tafoya explained her decision to walk away from her position.

“Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job,” Tafoya said. “But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally….