Ndamukong Suh Apparently Does Not Like Matthew Stafford

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling 30-27 win.

During the game, there was an interesting moment between Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Stafford appeared to kick his leg up while getting tackled by Suh, which the latter didn’t take kindly to.

Suh let the officials know he was furious and promptly earned a penalty as a result. Fans weren’t exactly sure the history between the two, but according to Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly’s, latest podcast, Suh doesn’t like Stafford.

“Not really sure why Suh doesn’t like Matthew, but Suh doesn’t like Matthew,” she said on the show. “And it has become this weird dynamic in the past couple years like Suh will come out in the media and stay stuff, whatever, it doesn’t even matter, it doesn’t phase Matthew, it is what it is.”

She eventually asked Matthew about the incident and about his relationship with Suh.

“So then I asked Matthew last night (Sunday) and he was like, ‘honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to (expletive) me up.’ And I was like (laughing), ‘What? I don’t understand.’ He’s like, ‘who’s gonna understand it, whatever, it doesn’t matter,'” he said.

Perhaps Suh will share his side of the story in the future.