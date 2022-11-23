Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates.

You probably don't need more than one guess...

That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.

Suh and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had some rather notable matchups over the years. It's safe to say Suh is looking forward to facing him again.

“I dislike the Packers very much so. I have all the desire to get after that quarterback and create havoc against the offense.”

The Eagles and the Packers are scheduled to meet on Sunday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be airing on NBC.