Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and establishing themselves among the NFL's elite teams.

Suh says that success played a big part in his decision to join the team.

Suh told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Mike Sielski that he "wasn't going to go to any old team."

"I didn’t want to go to a place I didn’t feel comfortable with and didn’t feel that I had an opportunity to be successful and win."

The 3-time All-Pro says he got offers from other teams, including one on the opposite end of the standings.

"I’m not going to name names, but there’s a team right now in the bottom half of the NFL that really wanted me before the season started," said Suh. "I said, ‘I just don’t see it.'”

