Ndamukong Suh Wants Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Ndamukong Suh #90 of the Detroit Lions look on from the Nebraska Cornhuskers sideline while they played the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-17. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ndamukong Suh is arguably the best defensive player in the history of Nebraska's football program.

The should-be 2009 Heisman Trophy winner has had a successful NFL career, though he's currently a free agent. However, he has another job in mind now.

Head coach.

Suh took to social media on Sunday to voice his interest in the now-vacant Nebraska football job.

Should the Huskers consider him?

"I have never wanted anything more," one fan wrote.

"We might need a new DC and you have been MAJORLY missed," another fan wrote.

"I'm all in for this! Bring it back to the Big Red!" one fan added.

"I'd do stadium stairs if he just looked at me and I'm 44 and not a player," another fan wrote.

If hired, Suh would become the first Black non-interim head coach in Huskers history.