Nephew Of Peyton, Eli Manning Named Freshman Player Of The Year

It appears the Manning bloodline could give the NFL yet another superstar quarterback. Even though it’s too early to tell if Arch Manning is destined for greatness, he’s certainly on the right track.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, is a freshman quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Similar to his uncles Eli and Peyton, Arch is already winning awards. On Thursday, he was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

What really makes this past season so impressive for Arch is that he started on the varsity team for Newman as a freshman – the first in school history to accomplish that feat.

He finished this season with 2,407 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Arch also added six touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his athletic ability.

All those statistics made it easy for MaxPreps to hand Arch the award for Freshman of the Year.

Arch Manning is MaxPreps National high school football Freshman Player of the Year. 🤩 ✍️https://t.co/O4jULiubnw pic.twitter.com/qBswuxI4vP — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 9, 2020

Back in October, Archie Manning said that his grandson is “ahead” of his uncles at this stage in his career. That’s high praise when you consider that both Eli and Peyton went on to win multiple Super Bowls.

We’ll find out next fall if Arch can take his game to another level, which is a scary thought for opposing defenses.