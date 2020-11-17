There’s A New Betting Favorite For NFL MVP Award

With the 2020 regular season more than halfway done, fans have already started to discuss the frontrunners for the NFL MVP.

Of course with all of the strong quarterbacks in the league, the list contains many high-profile names. Russell Wilson eventually jumped out an early lead on most people’s list as the Seahawks raced out to a 6-1 start.

However, Seattle has come back to earth over the last few weeks. To be frank, Wilson has looked human and the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. Still, the 32-year-old quarterback has 28 touchdowns this season and over 2,700 passing yards.

But as Wilson plateaus, a new betting favorite has emerged for the league’s highest individual honor. And it’s a familiar, household name:

Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes has poured ketchup all over whatever Russ has been cooking https://t.co/XNYS3e6Q8S — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 17, 2020

The Chiefs star quarterback took over as the oddsmakers favorite on Tuesday at +180 to win the award. Wilson fell back down to +225.

It’s hard to disagree with those who have put their faith in Mahomes to win the award. After winning the 2018 MVP, the 25-year-old has continued to shine. In 2020, he became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 career passing touchdowns, while throwing for 2,567 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just one interception this season.

After Wilson, the MVP betting list gets even more jumbled. Aaron Rodgers (+300), the winner of the award in 2011 and 2014, comes in at third, while Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray ranks fourth at +700.

A trio of quarterbacks comes next, but after a significant drop-off. Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, and Bills’ Josh Allen all have odds of +2500 to snag the league’s MVP.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook (+3000) remains the highest-ranked non-quarterback favored to win the award. He would be the first skill player to do so since Vikings star Adrian Peterson won in 2012.

With plenty of football remaining this season, fans will have to wait and see who becomes the league’s newest MVP.