New Betting Odds Name Favorite To Land Cam Newton

On Saturday afternoon, new betting odds were released on which team former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will sign with.

The Panthers released Newton shortly after the new league year kicked in. Since then, several team have been mentioned as possible landing spots for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Multiple reports suggest Newton is willing to wait until after the 2020 draft to sign with a new team. ESPN reported he wants to wait and see which teams draft a quarterback and which teams still need someone under center.

One team has remained the favorite to land Newton since he was released by the Panthers. The Los Angeles Chargers were once again named the betting favorite when the latest odds came out.

However, the Washington Redskins have closed the gap in recent weeks. Newton’s former coach – Ron Rivera – and the Redskins are a close second in the race.

Here are the latest odds.

Odds for what team Cam Newton will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season (BetOnline): Chargers +200

Redskins +275

Broncos +350

Dolphins +600

Jaguars +700

Patriots +900

Raiders +1600

Steelers +2500

Bengals +4000 pic.twitter.com/lVaEgbo9eu — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 11, 2020

Interestingly, the Denver Broncos sit at No. 3 in the latest betting odds release, despite a strong performance from rookie Drew Lock in the final few weeks of the season.

Los Angeles owns the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft and could decide to take a quarterback. The Chargers have also made it clear they feel comfortable rolling with Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback for this upcoming season.