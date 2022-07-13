New Details Emerge From Brett Favre Case: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A new court filing alleges that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant ordered his wife's friend to pay NFL legend Brett Favre $1.1 million in welfare money.

Private school and nonprofit founder Nancy New, who was friends with Bryant's wife, and her son Zach previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges of bribery, fraud and racketeering in the welfare scandal back in April.

As part of their plea deal, the News are cooperating with investigators. Nancy has come forward to claim Bryant authorized and instructed her to make the payments to Favre.

"Nancy New alleges Bryant directed this and other spending, resulting in a massive scandal and what officials have called the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history," wrote Mississippi Today.

Assuming this is true, it is galling on the part of Favre and Bryant.

Favre was reportedly ordered to pay back $828,000 worth of welfare funds back in the fall. He is said to have paid back $600,000 of the money, but not the rest.

Favre reportedly received the payments for speeches and public appearances that he did not actually make.