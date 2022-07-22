New Details Emerge From Kyler Murray's New Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is locked in with the Arizona Cardinals for the foreseeable future.

An offseason full of uncertainty finally came to an end on Thursday. Murray signed a massive new contract extension with the NFC West franchise.

The former Heisman winner is now the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

New details are starting to emerge regarding Murray's new contract. Per a report, a significant portion of the money is incentive-based.

Per Albert Breer, "One more note on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 5-year, $230.5 million extension—there’s an additional $7.5 million in incentives ($1.5M/each new year) to take the contract’s max value to $238 million. Incentives are tied to TDs, rush yards, 70% playtime and Super Bowl appearances."

The Cardinals clearly believe Murray is going to continue improving.

After all, he's only 24 years old.

"(Kyler) is going to continue to get better," coach Kliff Kingsbury said in an episode of "The Dave Pasch Podcast. "The contract deal I feel really good about. We know he's our future here. The talent, I've said it since I got here, is generational with what he can do running throwing the football.

"I think last year was kind of the perfect storm for him, you get injured, and when you come back, you don't have your number one receiver, either. So that's a lot of trying to get back up to speed. ... But each year you look at the stats, you look at any wins, anything, it's gotten dramatically better."

The Cardinals begin the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.