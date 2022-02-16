The Spun

New Details Emerge On Charges Against Adrian Peterson

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)

Shortly before the Super Bowl kicked off, police arrested former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson for felony domestic violence.

Peterson admitted that he and his wife, Ashley, had a verbal altercation. The free agent running back denied any physical harm came to his wife during the alleged incident, but said the state of California pressed charges against him, resulting in the arrest.

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines,” Peterson said. “Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

According to a new report from TMZ, those charges will be dismissed.

Good news for Adrian Peterson … the NFL legend will NOT face felony domestic violence charges, despite initially being booked for the serious charge. A rep from the L.A. DA’s office tells TMZ Sports they’ve elected not to charge the 36-year-old running back.

But, Peterson isn’t totally in the clear just yet. The case will now be sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney … who could opt to bring misdemeanor domestic violence charges against AD.

Peterson’s wife, Ashley, released a statement earlier this afternoon. She admitted the pair got into a verbal altercation, but asked for privacy as she and Adrian work through the situation.

