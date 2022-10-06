New England Patriots Place Quarterback On Injured Reserve

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brian Hoyer didn't get much time to prove himself as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.

Replacing the injured Mac Jones, Hoyer suffered a concussion early in Week 4's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Regardless of Jones' status, the veteran won't see the field for a while.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots placed Hoyer on the injured reserve. The 36-year-old won't be eligible to play the next four games.

Making his first start in two years, Hoyer completed five of six passes for 37 yards before getting removed from the game. In his place, rookie Bailey Zappe nearly stunned the Packers at Lambeau Field in his NFL debut.

Hoyer's injury means Zappe will make his first NFL start if Jones isn't cleared by Sunday. Jones, who suffered an ankle injury on the final play of Week 3, was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

New England will face a reeling Detroit Lions defense at 1 p.m. ET.