New Injury Update For Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster took an encouraging step toward starting the 2022 season on track.

The new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was spotted catching passes from Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium before Thursday's final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

A knee injury has kept Smith-Schuster out of practice for over a week, and he still won't play Thursday. However, it's a promising sign for his recovery.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that Smith-Schuster "turned the corner" and should be "fine."

Rib and shoulder injuries limited Smith-Schuster to just five games last season. Though he once looked like one of the league's premier young wideouts when tallying 111 catches for 1,426 receiving yards in 2018, he accrued just 129 receiving yards in his fifth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with Kansas City, where he can help fill the void left behind by Tyreek Hill. The 25-year-old will have a golden opportunity to revitalize his career alongside Mahomes in one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

JuJu looks poised to be ready for Kansas City's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.