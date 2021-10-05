New Kickoff Time Announced For Chargers-Raiders Game

Lightning has struck the Los Angeles area, and not because of the Chargers’ on-field play.

A weather delay is now in effect for tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Lightning has struck several times in the area by SoFi Stadium. Yes, it’s a domed stadium, but one area is uncovered, so the NFL is taking every precaution just in case.

ESPN has announced Chargers-Raiders kickoff has moved back to 8:55 p.m. ET. Adjust accordingly.

Kickoff for tonight’s #Raiders–#Chargers game is now scheduled for 8:55 EST due to a weather delay. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2021

This could be a precursor for what we see during tonight’s Raiders-Chargers game.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles offense took the NFL world by storm last week in a massive comeback upset over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Can they do it again tonight against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders are no laughingstock anymore. Carr is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate and has Vegas sitting atop the AFC West at 4-0.

Both the Raiders and Chargers are trying to challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West crown. First, they’ll have to get past each other on Monday night. Both pass defenses will have to be sharp against two quarterbacks off to an insanely hot start so far this season.

The Chargers and Raiders will take the field at 8:55 p.m. ET. You can catch the pregame coverage right now on ESPN.