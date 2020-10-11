8 NFL Teams Are Affected By The Latest Scheduling Changes

The amount of NFL schedule changes caused by the domino effect of the postponement of Patriots-Broncos is flat-out absurd.

Earlier today, the NFL announced that this week’s Patriots-Broncos game would be moved to next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET due to COVID-19. The game was originally scheduled to be played today before being moved to Monday evening, but additional COVID concerns caused it to be pushed back a full week.

As a result of Denver and New England instead playing in Week 6, the Broncos’ original game against the Miami Dolphins had to be moved from next weekend. Once that happened, it necessitated more changes and so on and so forth.

In total, a whopping eight teams are affected by the switch. That is one-fourth of the league having to alter their plans.

The full laundry list of changes can be found below.

NFL schedule changes, which includes two Jets games being moved … pic.twitter.com/MqvUhA6Snc — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 11, 2020

Keep in mind, this all happened because of this one game. If Tuesday’s Titans-Bills game, which has already been rescheduled, winds up getting postponed again, it will cause even more changes.

It seems obviously foolish that the NFL did not build an extra bye week or two into its regular season schedule to combat these types of issues. The lack of foresight is inexplicable.

Instead, we’re left with a mess and a number of moving parts.