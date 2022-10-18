New Orleans Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are facing considerable uncertainty under center before Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

With Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton both managing injuries, the Saints added some insurance. The team signed Jake Luton back to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Luton joined their practice squad before the regular season and got signed to their active roster to back up Dalton in Week 4's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints waived Luton on Saturday and activated Winston as an emergency quarterback.

Luton hasn't seen any NFL action since starting three games (all losses) for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, four in his final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Saints will hope they don't need to elevate him off the practice squad this week. Winston (back/ankle) and Dalton (back) were both listed as limited participants in Tuesday's practice.

At 2-4, New Orleans can use a win against Arizona on Thursday Night Football. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.