New York Jets Reportedly Release Veteran Defensive Back

The New York Jets are reportedly parting ways with safety Will Parks.

The Jet Press relayed the transaction, which the team has yet to announce Thursday. Parks missed Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed, non-injury-related reason.

Waived before the Jets finalized their 53-man roster out of training camp, Parks joined the practice squad and earned a roster spot. The 28-year-old defensive back has played 11 games this season.

Although he logged just 48 snaps on defense, Parks contributed on special teams. He made a play on Amari Cooper to help recover a critical onside kick in their improbable Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns.

A 2016 sixth-round pick out of Arizona, Parks recorded one interception in each of his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos. Over the last two seasons, he played 14 games for four teams (Broncos, Dolphins, Eagles, and Jets).

Parks has 194 career tackles across 87 games.