1 Cowboys Player Kneeled For The National Anthem Tonight

One Dallas Cowboys player kneeled for the national anthem prior to tonight’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who was signed by the team this offseason, made good on his promise to take a knee during the “Star Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice. Poe was flanked in support by teammates Aldon Smith and Antwaun Woods.

Poe is the first Dallas player to kneel in the four years since it first became a method of protest following Colin Kaepernick’s demonstration during the 2016 season.

Previously, Dallas owner Jerry Jones had been adamant that Cowboys players stand for the anthem. However, this summer he expressed a change in that philosophy.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag,” Jones said recently on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, I really do recognize our times we’re in. I recognize the ability of the Cowboys to use the visibility and interest we have to support the players. As I’ve said earlier, we’ll come down in a way that gives us a chance to move the ball forward. Move the ball positively forward.”

Dontari Poe is the first Dallas Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/ecnrjR7TlM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 14, 2020

Poe and the Cowboys are taking on the Rams as we speak. Los Angeles took the opening kickoff and marched downfield to take an early 7-0 lead.

