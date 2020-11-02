1 Stat About The Cowboys Without Dak Prescott Is Depressing

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing without their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, for a little more than three weeks. It’s been a rough go of it so far.

Dallas is now 0-3 without its Pro Bowl quarterback. The Cowboys have lost three straight games since Prescott’s injury, falling to the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensively, it’s been a disaster. One stat sums up just how bad the Cowboys have been without Prescott behind center.

Dallas scored more points in Prescott’s final fourth quarter (24 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4) than they have in three games combined without him (22).

The Cowboys scored more in Dak Prescott's final 4th quarter (24) than they've scored in three games without him (22). — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) November 2, 2020

That is…not good.

But it’s not too surprising, considering that the Cowboys had to start rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci on Sunday night.

DiNucci had a tough time making things happen down the field.

“We had a few good drives, got past the 50 and then one thing or another stalled us out,” DiNucci said following the loss to the Eagles. “I had two fumbles, had some penalties, some pre-snap penalties. That stuff is on me. I’ve got to clean that up. This NFL thing, it’s hard. These teams are good. It’s a battle every single week. When you do get across the 50, you’ve got to get 7 instead of 3.”

The Cowboys fell to 2-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss. Next up: the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.