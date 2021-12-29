2 Cowboys Stars Limited At Practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys head into Week 17 fresh off of a 56-14 trouncing of the Washington Football Team this past Sunday night.

Despite the sensational win, that also clinched the NFC East, the Cowboys now enter the week with a few banged-up stars.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Dallas listed two of its best players on the first injury report of Week 17 on Wednesday. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited in practice this afternoon.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited today — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

Smith has missed the last two games with a nagging ankle injury, but has been on the right track to make his return in Week 17. Although he was limited at practice on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that he expects the eight-time Pro Bowler to be back for this Sunday’s upcoming game.

“It would surprise me if he wasn’t out there this week,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan this morning, via Machota.

Lawrence’s limited status is likely precautionary, considering he fractured his foot earlier in the season. He returned in Week 13 and has played in the Cowboys last four games. In Dallas’ victory over Washington, Lawrence had the play of the night when he batted a pass from Taylor Heinicke, caught the ball and then stormed 40 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

All in all, the Cowboys are fairly healthy before this weekend’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. A win over the NFC West contenders would further establish Dallas as one of the best teams in the NFL just before the start of the playoffs.

Cowboys-Cardinals kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday.