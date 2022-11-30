2 Cowboys Stars Were Out Sick On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys were missing two key players for this Wednesday's practice. Wide receiver Michael Gallup and cornerback Trevon Diggs sat out due to an illness.

It was reported earlier this month that an illness was going around Dallas' facility. Clearly, it made its way over to Diggs and Gallup.

Diggs and Gallup have a few more days to get themselves ready for Sunday's game against the Colts.

In the event Diggs and Gallup can't play, that would force others to step up.

Diggs is having another strong season for the Cowboys. He has 42 total tackles, 13 passes defended and three interceptions.

Gallup, meanwhile, has 24 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown this year.

The Cowboys will have new updates on Diggs and Gallup this Thursday.

As for the rest of Wednesday's injury report, linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and safety Jayron Kearse were listed as limited.