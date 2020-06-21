2 Favorites Named For New York Jets Star Jamal Adams

The Jamal Adams trade rumors are back–if they ever left. Last week, the All-Pro safety reportedly requested a trade from the New York Jets.

Adams is unhappy that the Jets have not given him a big contract extension yet. Meanwhile, the team continues to insist its 2017 first-round pick remains a big part of their plans. They plan to pay him, just not yet.

So that leaves the two sides at an impasse and has led to the rejuvenation of trade chatter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams originally shared a “preferred” list of teams he would like to be traded to, all of which are projected contenders.

In alphabetical order, they are the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were later added to that list.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

At this point, no deal is imminent. But if one were to occur, there are two teams that the oddsmakers feel would be the most likely destinations for the two-time Pro Bowler.

According to SportsLine, the Cowboys (+250) are the favorite to trade for Adams, followed by the Ravens (+350).

If Jamal Adams is traded by the Jets, which team will he be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season? @Prez Cowboys +250

Ravens +350

Texans +500

Seahawks +600

49ers +750

Eagles +800

Browns +1000

Dolphins +1200

Chiefs +1500

Bucs +1800 Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 19, 2020

Adams is a Texas native and he’s been linked to the Cowboys before. Dallas is aiming to compete for a Super Bowl title, so it would make sense for them to at least entertain acquiring a star safety to improve their secondary.

As for Baltimore, the Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. If Adams winds up in Charm City, he will be able to play alongside legendary free safety Earl Thomas.