2 NFL Teams Have Clearly Had The Best Offseason So Far

Which NFL teams have had the best offseasons so far?

We’re a couple of weeks removed from the 2020 NFL Draft and two months removed from the start of free agency. Most teams have made the majority of their offseason personnel moves. Now, it’s time to evaluate.

According to Pro Football Focus, two NFL franchises stand above the rest when it comes to the 2020 offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos are the only teams to get an “A+” grade for their performance during the NFL Draft and an “above average” grade for their free agency moves.

Well done, Dallas and Denver.

Only teams to earn an A+ PFF draft grade and above average PFF free agency grade: Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/5pJ7gR1ukc — PFF (@PFF) May 9, 2020

Both the Cowboys and the Broncos took wide receivers in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. CeeDee Lamb is going to Dallas while Jerry Jeudy is going to Denver.

In free agency, Dallas signed veterans like Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, while Denver grabbed running back Melvin Gordon, among others.

Who do you think has had the best offseason so far?