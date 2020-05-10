The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 NFL Teams Have Clearly Had The Best Offseason So Far

Mike McCarthy introduced as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Executive Vice President Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Which NFL teams have had the best offseasons so far?

We’re a couple of weeks removed from the 2020 NFL Draft and two months removed from the start of free agency. Most teams have made the majority of their offseason personnel moves. Now, it’s time to evaluate.

According to Pro Football Focus, two NFL franchises stand above the rest when it comes to the 2020 offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos are the only teams to get an “A+” grade for their performance during the NFL Draft and an “above average” grade for their free agency moves.

Well done, Dallas and Denver.

Both the Cowboys and the Broncos took wide receivers in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. CeeDee Lamb is going to Dallas while Jerry Jeudy is going to Denver.

In free agency, Dallas signed veterans like Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, while Denver grabbed running back Melvin Gordon, among others.

Who do you think has had the best offseason so far?

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.