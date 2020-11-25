2 Players Are Questionable For The Cowboys On Thursday

First place in the NFC East is on the line this Thanksgiving, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team.

It’s been a rough year for Dallas, but the team may have found something last weekend in Minnesota. For the first time since losing Dak Prescott to an injury, the offense showed heart in an upset victory over the Vikings.

Although injuries have derailed the Cowboys for most of this season, the roster should be close to full strength this Thursday.

The Cowboys have listed cornerback Anthony Brown and kicker Greg Zuerlein as questionable for Week 12. Everyone else on the active roster should be good to go against the Washington Football Team.

Zuerlein’s availability could have a major impact on this game. He’s made 18-of-21 field goal attempts this season, proving that he’s still one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL.

As for Brown, the feisty cornerback from Michigan has seen more snaps ever since Trevon Diggs was placed on injured reserve. After missing practice earlier this week, Brown was listed as a limited participant this Wednesday.

Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but the All-Pro running back does not have a designation for this game.

Kickoff for the Dallas-Washington game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.