NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions For The Dallas Cowboys

Two weeks from tonight, the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will get underway. The Dallas Cowboys pick squarely in the middle of the first round.

Dallas has the 17th overall pick this year after going 8-8 and missing the playoffs. They have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and could go in a number of different directions with their first-round selection.

Looking around the mock draft landscape and one thing is clear. Most pundits expect Dallas will go defense at No. 17. The Cowboys are set at offensive tackle, running back and quarterback, so you can cross those positions off the list, barring a major surprise.

Wide receiver could be a possibility for Dallas in the first round, but that would be a bit of a luxury pick considering the team has Amari Cooper locked in and is high on Michael Gallup. The Cowboys could likely get interior offensive line or tight end help later in the draft, so that brings us to the defensive side of the ball.

A quick glance at some of the more prominent mock drafts show that there are a plethora of defensive options for Dallas to spend its first pick on. Here’s a look at what some of the pundits are projecting.

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer (4/9): Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah (4/7): LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar (4/6): South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Sports Illustrated’s Matt DeLima (4/6): Alabama S Xavier McKinney

USA TODAY’s Luke Easterling (4/4): Florida CB C.J. Henderson

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller (4/2): LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

ESPN’s Todd McShay (3/30): Florida CB C.J. Henderson

Note: ESPN’s Mel Kiper is one of the few draftniks who has the Cowboys going offense. His latest mock draft from March 24 has Dallas taking Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25.

Who do you want the Cowboys to draft 17th overall?