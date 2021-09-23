3 Cowboys Players Ruled Out For Monday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys will play their first of six games against NFC East opponents when they welcome in the Philadelphia Eagles to The Star on Monday night. Unfortunately, Mike McCarthy has already learned that he’ll be without three players when the team takes the field.

The Cowboys head coach officially ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) for Monday’s game against the Eagles, according to Todd Archer.

Losing Armstrong and Watkins will hurt the Cowboys depth up front on a defensive line that’s already been plagued by injuries to start the year. Nsekhe has been regarded as the back-up at both the left and right tackle positions, so McCarthy will need to hope his starters stay healthy come Monday.

McCarthy did share some positive news that defensive lineman Randy Gregory is off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and back at practice. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper was limited in practice Thursday as he continues to nurse an injury to his ribs.

The Cowboys have gotten off to a 1-1 start with a pair of close games so far in 2021. Dallas fell in Dak Prescott’s Week 1 return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before narrowly beating out the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on a late, 56-yard field goal.

Monday’s game against the Eagles will be somewhat of a challenge, particularly for the Cowboys defense. Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown flashes of brilliance to start the season and will be difficult to gameplan for with his ability to use his legs.

The Cowboys still enter the Monday Night Football game as four-point favorites at home. Kick-off against the Eagles is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 27.