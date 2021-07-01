3 NFL Teams Reportedly Fined For OTA Violations

Three NFL teams are in a bit of trouble with the league for committing violations during organized team activities this off-season.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is fining the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers for OTA violations.

The NFL is fining the 49ers $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. The Jaguars are getting hit with a $200,000 fine, while Urban Meyer will have to pay $100,000 himself. The Cowboys, meanwhile, received a $100,000 fine while Mike McCarthy got a $50,000 hit.

Schefty has the details surrounding the latest fines the NFL has issued. Take a look.

This is the second time the San Francisco 49ers have heard from the NFL this off-season. The 49ers had to end their rookie program early after too much contact was made during a one-on-one drill.

San Francisco is committed to abiding by the NFL’s policies moving forward.

‘The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously. We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance,'” the 49ers reportedly said.

It appears Urban Meyer and the Jaguars, meanwhile, have some catching up to do. Meyer is in his first season as head coach, so it’s not a surprise he isn’t fluent in the league’s policies.