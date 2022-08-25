4-Time Pro Bowler Trending Following Cowboys' Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will most likely going to miss the majority of the season.

During Wednesday's practice, Smith suffered an apparent leg injury. It was then announced that he suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee. He'll need to undergo surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter described Smith's injury as the hamstring being torn off the bone.

Smith's devastating injury has sparked some speculation about former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth retired following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, we've seen players change their minds before.

NFL Network's Jane Slater also brought up the idea of the Cowboys throwing a ton of money at Whitworth to make him come of retirement.

Whitworth played in the NFL from 2006 to 2021. He appeared in 239 games during that 16-year stretch.

There has been no indication that Whitworth wants to come out of retirement and join the Cowboys. If the front office manages to pull off this blockbuster move, it would give them a worthy replacement at left tackle.

Dallas could hand the starting left tackle role over to first-round pick Tyler Smith.