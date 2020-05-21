9-Time NFL Pro Bowler Has Brutally Honest Message For LeBron

LeBron James revealed earlier this week that he actually considered playing football during the NBA’s lockout season in 2011.

The three-time NBA champion said he was training for football during the lockout period in the fall of 2011. He even got a contract offer from the Dallas Cowboys.

“I had no idea how long the lockout was gonna be. Myself and my trainer Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October or November,” James explained on WRTS: After Party with Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera. “We started to clock our time in the 40. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses. We started to add a little bit more sled in our workouts.”

On 'WRTS: After Party', LeBron talks about just how close he was to playing football during the 2011 lockout — training began in October/November. And the contract from Jerry Jones. Full vid @uninterrupted⬇️ https://t.co/cwn59g3s24 pic.twitter.com/wsVB1TP0Td — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020

Of course, LeBron did not play football. He went on to win his first NBA championship in the 2011-12 season with the Miami Heat.

But many have often thought that LeBron could’ve been a football player – maybe an elite tight end – if he wanted to be.

DeMarcus Ware, a nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, had brutally honest response to that idea this week.

“No way in hell LeBron would have blocked me,” Ware told NFL Network. “But I think he would’ve made a really good tight end, especially because his athleticism.”

Pro Bowl offensive linemen had trouble blocking DeMarcus Ware, so LeBron almost certainly could not have.

But Ware is probably right – LeBron’s ridiculous athleticism likely would have made him a pretty great passing tight end.

Unless he decides to pull a Michael Jordan late in his career, though, we’ll never get to see it.