Help is on the way for the Dallas Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Monday that defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence will return from the injured reserve in the “near future.”

It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in coming days. He may even be available against the Raiders for some Thanksgiving football.

"Look for DeMarcus Lawrence to be activated off IR this week. Mike McCarthy did not rule out the chance of Lawrence playing Thursday vs. the Raiders. Lawrence has not played since Week 1 after breaking his foot in practice." Look for DeMarcus Lawrence to be activated off IR this week. Mike McCarthy did not rule out the chance of Lawrence playing Thursday vs. the Raiders. Lawrence has not played since Week 1 after breaking his foot in practice. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 22, 2021

Jerry Jones discussed DeMarcus Lawrence’s return earlier this week.

He’s well aware adding Lawrence back to the mix will be a major boost for his team’s defense.

“I don’t know, don’t know, and don’t know that anybody does when they’ll actually be playing,” Jones said in response to when Lawrence and Randy Gregory will return, via the Dallas Morning News. “I hope they can get to practice here real soon, both players you mentioned, Randy and Lawrence. And, so, but as to when they’ll get worked in, we’ll have to see how they practice. But it’s getting near, and it’s going to be a huge upbeat for our defensive line to have them and [Neville] Gallimore because of the idea of rotation. And I don’t know when we’ve had the opportunity, and of course they hold your breath because you could have injuries that eliminate the numbers for a good rotation. But if we can get that good rotation working as we move on into the season and into playoffs, we’ve got something. I think — I look forward to that but I don’t think we have a specific time there on that.”

DeMarcus Lawrence’s return couldn’t be coming at a better time.

There’s a chance the star defensive lineman plays against the Raiders this Thursday.