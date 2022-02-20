Aaron Rodgers To Cowboys? Wild Trade Idea Floated

It’s highly likely not going to happen, but there’s a wild trade idea about Aaron Rodgers going around.

Shan Shariff of 105.3 in Dallas has floated the idea of a blockbuster deal that would send Dak Prescott to Green Bay for Rodgers.

Shariff thinks that Prescott’s stock as a quarterback has gone down a bit as of late, which is why he’s proposing this deal.

“Dak Prescott’s stock has gone down since the second half of the Cowboys season and the playoff game,” Shariff said. “People are now saying, ‘Well, I should have trusted my initial gut instinct. He’s not the guy.’ And then after watching the playoffs, he’s worlds away from Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes. So, I just wanted to propose some different trades to see how [people] would react.”

“The Green Bay Packers would go from Favre to Rodgers to Dak. That’s a hell of a 40 years. So, yeah, you have to make those difficult decisions. If they don’t believe in Jordan Love, then I would do this, but I would be very hesitant at first to walk away from Aaron Rodgers.”

This would be quite the trade but again, it’s highly unlikely to happen. The Cowboys just signed Prescott to a mega-extension, plus the Packers are prepared to go all-in for Rodgers again.

If it were to happen though, it would be one of the biggest trades this league has ever seen.