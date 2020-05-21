Adam Schefter Clarifies What’s Happening With QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys this fall, that’s for sure. It’s a little unclear as to how much longer he’ll lead the franchise though due to ongoing contract discussions.

This week, Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher said Prescott would accept a five-year deal from the Cowboys if the final year includes $45 million. Initial reports have stated that he’s looking for a shorter contract. Chris Simms said he heard Prescott was offered a five-year, $175 million deal.

Contract discussions of this magnitude often result in smokescreens, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter is trying his best to make sure the public knows what’s going on between Dallas and Prescott.

Schefter is reporting that there have been no other scenarios on the table other than Dallas trying to sign him to a long-term deal and Prescott wanting a year or two trimmed off the contract.

To clarify any recent speculation on Dak Prescott’s contract negotiations: there have been no discussions on other scenarios other than the Cowboys wanting a longer deal and Prescott wanting a shorter deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2020

After spending the past four seasons on a rookie salary, the time has come for Prescott to receive a significant raise.

Prescott threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns last season – both were career-high marks. He’s about to enter the prime of his career, so the Cowboys would be making a wise investment.

Dallas has until July 15 to reach a long-term agreement with Prescott. If the two sides cannot agree to a new deal, the Pro Bowl quarterback will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out since there’s less than two months remaining until that deadline.