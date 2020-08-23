Adam Schefter Names 1 ‘Leading Contender’ For Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas will not be a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. That much is now abundantly clear after the incident at Ravens camp this past week.

The only questions now are: Where will he go next, and will he get there via a trade? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to have part of that puzzle figured out.

On Sunday, Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are considered the early top contenders for him. The Cowboys were reportedly one of the most interested teams in All-Pro safety Jamal Adams before his trade to Seattle. So it’s not that big of a stretch.

Whether or not Dallas can afford Thomas is another story. They have around $15 million in cap space per OverTheCap, but Thomas is heading into the second year of a four-year, $55 million deal he signed last year. He’s not going to lower his price tag that much if he’s cut.

Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team – punching S Chuck Clark – or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over. pic.twitter.com/eJeTuHD1mI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Earl Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro who made the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as a member of the Legion of Boom.

But while Thomas still ranks among the elite of NFL defenders, let alone safeties, the incident in Baltimore is going to change how he’s perceived in the league for a long time.

Unless he continues to thrive on the football field, he’s going to have a hard time earning respect from teams from now on.