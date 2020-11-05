Aldon Smith Reacts To The Cowboys Not Trading Him

Given pass rusher Aldon’s Smith impressive 2020 campaign amid a very frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys, some were surprised he wasn’t traded before the deadline.

But you won’t hear Smith himself complaining about it. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Smith was grateful to Dallas for having faith in him, and for “giving him a chance” when other teams wouldn’t.

“[It means] that they have faith in me, and they want me here,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk.“I’m extremely grateful for the Cowboys giving me a chance. I mean, I appreciate that. I’m not thinking about next season. I really just want to — I want to win. I want to keep getting better every week, and I want to keep getting better every week. I want to win. That’s what I’m worried about. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Aldon Smith has certainly given the Cowboys their money’s worth this season. He’s only making $1.35 million this year, but given the Cowboys plenty of pass rush production.

Through eight games, Smith has 5.0 sacks, 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine QB hits, and two passes defended.

Dallas only have him on a one-year deal though. He might command a huge contract if he hits free agency this period.

There haven’t been a lot of positives for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. But Aldon Smith is definitely one of them.