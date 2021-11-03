Michael Irvin Reacts To Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb Story

With 51 seconds left in Sunday night’s game at the Minnesota Vikings, Cooper Rush found Amari Cooper for a five-yard touchdown pass. The score put the Dallas Cowboys up 20-16, and proved to be the game winner.

Cooper wasn’t the only player who wanted his number called in that big spot, though. Second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went so far as to try and swap positions with him on the play, as Cooper was set to be the first read.

“CeeDee wanted the ball really bad,” Cooper said on Monday, describing the huddle before the play. “He said ‘Coop, let me get this?’ and I said ‘Hell nah. That’s how much pride I take in wanting that ball in those pivotal moments, because I know I can go up and make the play.

“For sure he tried to steal my touchdown,” Cooper joked. “I don’t blame him. Because, I mean, he’s the same way as I am. He wants the ball in that situation. So that says a lot about us, the confidence that we have, that we want the ball in those important situations. Because we know we can win the game for the team.”

Legendary former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, who didn’t lack any confidence as a player either, loved that story from Cooper. “That made my toes curl, he said during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

Michael Irvin on @1053thefan on Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both wanting the ball late: "That made my toes curl. Let me tell you what you gotta see in that moment … they didn't even feel the pressure. My toes started curling right there, I said, 'These guys are for real!'" https://t.co/sT4ToJBxpk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 3, 2021

With Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best receiving corps in football. Add in Dak Prescott, when healthy, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and a star-studded offensive line, and Dallas is stacked on that side of the ball.

Dallas moved to 6-1 with Sunday night’s win, and have a stranglehold on the NFC East. The second place Philadelphia Eagles are four games back in the loss column at 3-5.

The season is still young, but it looks like Irvin may have plenty more to get excited about, as long as the Cowboys can keep the injury bug at bay.