Amari Cooper Has Honest Admission About Cowboys’ Offensive Struggles

Lately, we’ve seen the Dallas Cowboys rely on their defense to win games, which is atypical of how the franchise has done things lately.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has not played up to his standards recently, and in the ongoing competition between the Dallas offense and defense, the defense is running up the score. At 10-4, the Cowboys are in the driver’s seat in the NFC East and can still wind up with the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they must get their offense figured out.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has just nine receptions for 100 yards in three games this month, was asked about the Dallas offensive struggles during his Thursday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Cooper was forthright about his frustration with the offensive performance overall and his desire for more opportunities.

“I got to be honest, it actually does [bother me]. Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that,” Cooper said. “We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me. “I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

Through the first six games of the season, the Cowboys averaged 460.8 yards and 34.2 points per outing. Those numbers dipped to 351.7 yards and 25.1 points the last six games.

Dallas will look to turn things around starting this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.