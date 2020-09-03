Cowboys Insider Shares The Latest On WR Amari Cooper

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been out for a few practices, though Dallas Cowboys higher-ups don’t seem overly concerned. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have both downplayed the situation in recent days.

Earlier this week, Jones seemed to indicate that his absence from team drills was precautionary. “We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place,” he told the team’s website. “And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you’re literally, in layman’s terms, how your muscles are firing.”

On Wednesday, McCarthy, who is entering his first season with the team, indicated that there is some nagging injury at play here. Per Ed Werder, he said that “It’s training camp, everybody has a little something,” and that he “feels very good about where Amari is at.”

We now appear to have confirmation that Cooper is dealing with some sort of injury. Per Clarence Hill Jr., the 26-year old star receiver was working with a trainer as the team practiced this morning.

Amari Cooper is dealing with an injury. Working on chords with trainer during practice. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 3, 2020

It isn’t a great sign that Amari Cooper has missed the better part of a week of practice, but the Cowboys are seriously downplaying whatever his issue is. The team just released wide receiver Devin Smith, a former Ohio State standout, on Wednesday.

At 100-percent, the Dallas Cowboys should have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL, with Dak Prescott playing for a huge contract, surrounded by Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and a perennially strong offensive line.

Cooper still has 10 days to get close to 100-percent for the season opener. They open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.