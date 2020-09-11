Amari Cooper Discusses His Injury Status 2 Days Before Cowboys Opener

Amari Cooper seems to be trending in a positive direction. That’s good news for the Dallas Cowboys, ahead of their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper is expected to be the leader of a three-headed monster at wide receiver for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. His fellow 1,000 yard receiver Michael Gallup returns, and the team added former Oklahoma All-American CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. On paper, it may be the most talented receiving corps in the NFL.

In his first full year with Dallas, Cooper caught 79 passes for a career high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. As he looks to build on that impressive season, he has a tough matchup ahead in Week 1. Jalen Ramsey, the newly-minted highest paid cornerback in the NFL, should get a fair amount of work against Cooper on Sunday night.

That is, if Amari Cooper is good to go for Sunday Night Football. A lingering hamstring issue kept him out of some practices over the last few weeks, but it sounds like he’s trending in the right direction. This morning, he said he feels “real good” ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) said that he’s practiced this week without limitation. “I feel real good going into the game” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 10, 2020

Cooper signed a big contract extension with Dallas in the offseason, worth $100 million over five years, with $60 million guaranteed. As with the entire team, there are very big expectations heading into 2020. Some have Dallas as a trendy Super Bowl pick out of the NFC.

While Ramsey may get time on Gallup and Lamb as well, he’s fared very well against Cooper in two previous matchups. In a 2016 game between Ramsey’s Jaguars and Cooper’s Raiders, the wide receiver managed just one catch for four yards against him, per The Draft Network. Last year, Cooper had one catch for 19 yards against Ramsey, though it was not a huge deal for the Cowboys, who steamrolled the Rams to the tune of 263 yards on the ground in a 44-21 win.

Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, for NBC’s Week 1 Sunday Night Football broadcast.