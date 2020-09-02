Mike McCarthy Updates Status Of Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

A major piece of the Dallas Cowboys offense has been absent over the last few days of practice. Wide receiver Amari Cooper hasn’t been involved in team drills during the last three practices, something that could be a serious red flag considering his importance to the offense.

Cowboys higher-ups aren’t signaling major concern over Cooper’s status though. On Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about his star receiver, whom he recently signed to a five-year $100 million deal. He indicated that holding Cooper out of practice is at somewhat preventative.

“Not at all,” Jones said, when asked if there was cause for concern over Cooper. “We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place,” Jones said. “And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you’re literally, in layman’s terms, how your muscles are firing.”

Today, head coach Mike McCarthy seemed to indicate that there may be some sort of nagging issue bothering Cooper. Per Ed Werder, he says he “feels good about where Amari is at,” even with the missed time.

Amari Cooper hasn’t participated in team work during the last three practices. Mike McCarthy when asked if Cooper has any injuries: “It’s training camp, everybody has a little something. … I feel very good about where Amari is at.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 2, 2020

Assuming Amari Cooper is good to go come Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys offense could be frightening. Running back Ezekiel Elliott recently called this year’s team the most talented he’s been a part of.

Elliott is considered one of the few elite backs in the NFL. Cooper is coming off of his best NFL season in his first full year with Dallas, going for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns, both career highs. Michael Gallup somewhat quietly went for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns opposite him. That group adds a potentially elite third receiver in former Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb, the new No. 88.

Quarterback Dak Prescott did not get the long term deal he’s been looking for, which means he’ll be plenty motivated to put together yet another career season to try and force the issue. On paper, this offense should be pretty lethal.