Amari Cooper Is Trending During The Cowboys Game Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys and Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Amari Cooper didn't do all that much in his Cleveland Browns debut today, but that doesn't mean his old team isn't missing him.

The Dallas Cowboys have sputtered offensively thus far against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dak Prescott is only 8-for-19 passing late in the third quarter, and only four of those completions have gone to wide receivers.

Dallas traded Cooper away during the offseason in a move that was controversial at the time.

Now, with the receiving corps banged up and struggling to get separation, fans are revisiting the decision and voicing their displeasure.

Cooper caught just three passes for 17 yards for Cleveland today as the Browns leaned heavily on the run in their season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers.

Still, it is fair to wonder if his presence would help the Cowboys. In addition to trading Cooper, Dallas also lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency.

CeeDee Lamb is the team's WR1, but there isn't much alongside him, especially with James Washington and Michael Gallup nursing injuries.