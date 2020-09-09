Cowboys Issue Injury Update For WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has been popping up on the team’s injury report over the past month. But will he be ready for the Week 1 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams?

By the looks of things today, he’s on pace to. According to ProFootballTalk, Cooper was a full participant in Cowboys practice on Wednesday.

Per the report, Cooper missed the previous four practices with an unspecified injury. But today he was listed as having a hamstring injury.

Cooper is coming off a career-year in his first full season with the Cowboys. He had a career-high 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 79 receptions. Cooper was promptly rewarded for his season with a five-year contract extension worth $100 million, featuring $60 million guaranteed.

The Dallas Cowboys have big expectations this year. They fired Jason Garrett and brought in the more experienced hand of Mike McCarthy in an effort to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

To that end, they’ve been giving out long-term extensions like candy (except to Dak Prescott).

When at full strength, the Cowboys have the talent to go toe-to-toe with anybody. But injuries have been the downfall of the team a number of times throughout the past few years.

Dallas will need all hands on deck against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. By the looks of things, they’ll have both of Amari Cooper’s come Sunday.