Amari Cooper Reacts To The Cowboys Drafting WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper can’t wait to get to work alongside rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb this season.

The Cowboys drafted the former Oklahoma WR with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Lamb put up massive numbers in the Sooners’ offense, hauling in 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

With Lamb in the mix, the Cowboys’ offense should be much improved this season. Lamb gives Dak Prescott another high-quality receiver to throw to in 2020. If Lamb meets expectations, the Cowboys’ offense could be one of the best units in the NFL.

Cooper is thrilled to get to work alongside Lamb in 2020. The Cowboys WR says he, Lamb and Michael Gallup have a goal to total 3,000 receiving yards between the three of them this season.

Cooper called the CeeDee Lamb pickup "great" and in working out with him said he was a "quick learner" and "fundamentally sound" Said with he and Michael Gallup going for 1k last year the expectation this year is 3k between them all. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 4, 2020

If Cooper, Lamb and Gallup can total 3,000 yards between the three of them, Prescott’s going to have a massive year.

The Cowboys QB has totaled at least 3,324 passing yards each year he’s been in the league. Last season, Prescott put up huge numbers, throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns compared to 11 picks. It’s a pivotal year for the Mississippi State alum. He’ll continue to play on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys failed to come to a contract extension.

If Prescott performs at a high level this season, the Cowboys can be sure he’s their long-term starter. If he underwhelms, Dallas may be looking for a new quarterback. Adding Lamb to the offense should help Prescott improve in 2020.