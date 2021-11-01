Amari Cooper Reveals What He Was Telling Cooper Rush

The Cooper-to-Cooper connection made waves for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as quarterback Cooper Rush found wide receiver Amari Cooper eight times for 122 yards and a game-winning touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Speaking to the media, Amari Cooper revealed what he kept telling Rush throughout the game. He told the Cowboys backup quarterback to “trust the matchups on the outside” and made it clear to him that the Vikings couldn’t guard them.

“I was talking to (Cooper Rush) like, ‘Man, just trust the matchups on the outside. These guys can’t guard us,'” Cooper said. “I tried to keep repeating that to him. I think it kind of stuck with him, and that’s what he did.”

Cooper’s pep talk appeared to work. Rush shredded the Vikings defense, completing 60-percent of his passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win.

Rush’s touchdown pass to Cooper in the fourth quarter marked the first time that a quarterback threw a TD to a receiver with the same last name as his first name.

The Dallas Cowboys are fortunate that Cooper Rush looked so good in his first NFL start. They play the Denver Broncos next Sunday and may not have Dak Prescott available for that game either.

Having Rush come off a game as good as this one will undoubtedly give them a confidence boost on the road.

And if Rush needs another pep talk, Amari Cooper will have him covered.