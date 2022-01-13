Amari Cooper Shares Honest Admission On 49ers Narrative

Just a few days ago, the 2021 NFL regular season came to an end and the playoffs teams learned who they’d be playing in the first round.

The Dallas Cowboys have the unfortunate task of taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. Media members and fans alike have suggested the 49ers pose matchup problems for the Cowboys.

However, star wide receiver Amari Cooper doesn’t see it like that. He suggested there is a reason the game is played, rather than just foretold by analysts.

“It don’t really matter what outsiders say,” Cooper said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota. “At the end of the day, that’s why the game is played. If the game was won by what people believed would happen, then why even play the game?”

He might want to have a conversation with former Cowboys great Michael Irvin. Earlier this week, Irvin said the 49ers are the “worst draw” the Cowboys could have received.

“Absolutely,” Irvin said. “Soon as I saw the matchup I said ‘Oh god, not the 49ers.’ I had friends texting me ‘This is great, we got the 49ers.’ I was like ‘This is the worst draw. The worst draw.’ I wanted San Fran to go knock out Green Bay or the Rams before we saw them.”

We’ll find out who wins on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.